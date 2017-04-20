Jones heralds start of new era for RGC

MARK Jones insisted the future was bright for RGC following their historic WRU Cup victory at the national stadium in Cardiff on Sunday.

The former Builth Wells and Wales star, now head coach at the Colwyn Bay club, masterminded a thrilling 15-11 victory over Pontypridd as North Wales rugby finally came of age.

Jones believed the sky was the limit for RGC and insisted the aim of becoming a regional side was not unrealistic.

Jones said: “The support we’ve seen is only a microscopic version of what would be there if this was put on the big stage. If you want to grow this it’s got legs I think.”

“It has to grow at the right speed and you've got to make sure it's done properly,” Jones added. “I think we're doing that, we've a core of North Walians at the hub of it.”

However Jones was sure the North Wales side’s national triumph would see their southern rivals up their game against them next season.

“This trophy could give us an edge because we are there to be shot at now,” said Jones.

Jones included the Mid Wales duo of Sam Jones of Llanidloes and Llanfyllin’s Huw Worthington, a product of the COBRA set-up, in his starting line-up and both played their part in RGC’s famous triumph.

A cagey opening brought little in the way of opportunities for both sides, with New Zealander Jacob Botica opening the scoring with a penalty on 23 minutes.

Things got even better for RGC soon after when Tiaan Loots crashed under the posts for a try which Botica converted.

Ponty, who had missed a number of penalties throughout the half, finally got on the scoreboard when Ben Jones converted a penalty on 35 minutes.

The Gogs were a man down shortly before the break when winger Rhys Williams received a yellow card, and their rivals wasted no time in getting back into the tie when Cameron Lewis crossed the white wash after clever play following a lineout.

After the break saw RGC down to 13 after prop Phil John was sent to the sin bin with Ponty capitalising with a penalty from Jones to lead for the first time.

RGC held firm under relentless pressure, and despite being a man down they scored again when a powerful surge from the pack resulted in Ross Davies touching down as the cup went to North Wales for the first time.