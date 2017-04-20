Welshpool rivals meet in under 16s cup final

TWO junior sides from Welshpool will go head to head in the final of the Mid and North Powys Junior Football League under 16s cup on Saturday (12pm).

Welshpool Wanderers and Welshpool Villa clash at Maesydre and provide pre-match entertainment ahead of Welshpool Town’s final game of the Spar Mid Wales League One season.

Both sides form part of the Welshpool Junior Football Club with a bumper gate anticipated.

Spokesman Dean Gill said: “It is a fantastic achievement for two Welshpool teams to both get to the final and shows how strong we are at that age.

“Myself and Ed Harding are joint managers of Welshpool Wanderers and Steve Leeson and Eva Bredsdorf are managing the Villa.

“Wanderers are an under 15s team competing in an under 16 league so Ed and I are extremely proud of our lads getting to the final to play a talented Villa side.

“We are underdogs we will just give our best and enjoy the occasion on what promises to be a good day.

“It would be fantastic if we had a good crowd as we showcase the talent coming through at Welshpool juniors.”