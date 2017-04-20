Trio of Montgomeryhire talent signed by Shrews

A TRIO of football players from Montgomeryshire have taken their first steps into the world of professional football.

Ryan Sears of Newtown, Welshpool’s Callum Roberts and George Hughes of Montgomery all agreed scholarship deals with English League side Shrewsbury Town this week.

Shrewsbury Town academy coach Andy Jones, formerly of Newtown, paid tribute to the youngsters as well as the club for recognising their talent.

Jones said: “It’s great for the academy and it just symbolises what a great club we work at.

“It shows what goes on behind the scenes and how the club are determined to help the youth and support the youth and support the productivity that we have.