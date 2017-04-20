Jones helps Wales to glory in Ireland

CARRIE Jones continued her remarkable rise by helping Wales to victory in the Bob Docherty Tournament in Ireland over the Easter weekend.

The teenager was the youngest member of the Welsh under 15s side which made history by overcoming the rest of the Home Nation entrants to claim the cup for the first time.

Wales arrived in Dublin as outsiders but showed a togetherness and skill level the other home nations were unable to match, setting the tone with victory over the Republic of Ireland, prevailing 3-1 on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw.

Victory against the Scottish followed with the Welsh once again holding their nerve to win on penalties.

The final, against Northern Ireland was settled in a dominant first half with goals from Lucy Attwood and Phoebe Hampson enough to put the game beyond their opponents as Wales celebrated a 2-0 win.

Manager Matt Clement said: “It's amazing to see the girls' faces. What we've achieved together is just fantastic. At the start of the week we knew we had a very tough group but the girls performed brilliantly and grew in confidence through the week.”

Jones played a key role in her country’s victory, playing in each game and winning plaudits in a man of the match final display while supported by nine travelling family members and friends.

Jones said: “To have the chance to represent your country in football at the Bob Docherty Tournament in Ireland was an amazing experience, to be a part of the team who made history by being first Welsh team to win since it started was unforgettable and to do it all with the team of players and coaches and staff we had will be something I remember always.

“Winning man of the match for the final was the icing on the cake."

Jones is a product of the Berriew Junior Football Club set up having progressed through the set-up to catch the eye of the national set-up.

Coach Paul Inns said: “Congratulations to Carrie on behalf of everyone at Berriew Football Club, she has worked hard and shown great commitment to get where she has and is an inspiration to other youngsters from the area hoping to emulate her.”

Jones will now look to carry her form into the final of the Welsh Schools under 13s girls cup when she and her Llanfair Caereinion High School compatriots take on Cwm Rhymney in the final in Oswestry on Saturday, May 6.