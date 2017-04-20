Saints confident ahead of trip to Lakesiders

CRAIG Harrison has backed his TNS side learn lessons from their shock defeat at Bangor City last week.

The Saints travel to Bala Town on Saturday (5.15) with coach Harrison insisting he would not be reading the riot act in response to the Good Friday defeat, the Saints heaviest in 15 years.

“It’s not often we get beaten, the lads have been brilliant this season,” said Harrison. “But no bones about it, Bangor were the better team on Friday.

“The game against Bala is important to put things right. You want to win every game and it’s not been often this season I’ve said we haven’t been the better team.

“I think this is the first time I’ve said in 40 or 50 games, including cups and Champions League games that the opposition has been better than us. It’s going to happen every now and then and you’ve just got to accept it and move on.

“Friday was just another day. We’ll move on and people need to make sure we learn from the Bangor defeat and we become better for it.”

Saturday’s clash represents a dress rehearsal for the JD Welsh Cup Final the following week and TNS travel as overwhelming favourites with Bala never beating them in the top flight.

Harrison expected a cagey game, saying: “I imagine both teams will be tentative because of the final a week later.

“We’ll just worry about ourselves and I think we’ll have everyone fit by the end of the week. Hopefully we can get players some games and minutes, win that game and then move on to the Welsh Cup final.”