Red Kites shock Blues

ASHLEY Jones was the hero as Rhayader Town prevailed 1-0 winners over Caersws in the semi-finals of the Central Wales Cup in Llanidloes on Tuesday.

Both sides struggled on a testing surface during the first-half with Rhayader goalkeeper Joe Prosser making the save of the half to turn away Iwan Lewis' shot.

The only goal of the game arrived with 20 minutes remaining of the second-half when a swift break involving Rhys Thomas, Gareth Hughes and Mark Davies teed up Jones to curl past former Rhayader goalkeeper Luke Evans from 20 yards to set up a final date with Aberaeron next month.