Rovers close on title

WATERLOO Rovers were left on the verge of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One title with a 3-2 win at Llanfair United Reserves on Tuesday.

Goals from Chris Hughes, Jack Holley and Dave Roberts earned Rovers the spoils and cancelled out efforts from the hosts Callum Foulkes and Toby Evans to stand two points from the title with two games remaining.

Elsewhere a youthful Morda United prevailed 2-0 winners at Guilsfield Reserves courtesy of goals from John Breeze and Harry Davies.

Meanwhile Bishops Castle Town are Mitsubishi Division Two champions after title rivals Newtown Wanderers slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Kerry Reserves.

Two goals from Huw Roberts and a Ben Davies had the Lambs bleating with Neil Lloyd-Jones reducing the arrears.

Elsewhere Trewern maintained their own promotion push with goals from Charlie Proctor, Jake Mann, Joe Shanks, Sam Rimmer and Naz Ahmed completing a 5-0 win at Llanfechain.

Meanwhile Abermule Reserves prevailed 2-0 winners at home to Maesyrhandir in the second round of the Mid Wales Trophies Consolation Cup with Rhys Roberts and Jack Weaver netting.