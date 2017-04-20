Jones to referee final

HUW Jones of Llanrhaeadr has been appointed as the match referee for the 130th JD Welsh Cup Final on Sunday, April 30.

FIFA referee Jones, who has previously refereed in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, will take charge of his second national cup final when TNS meet Bala Town in Bangor having also officiated the 2009 final.

"Huw Jones has been a mainstay of the Welsh Premier League for many seasons,” said FAW’s Referees Manager, Ray Ellingham. “Huw fully deserves the honour of taking charge of the 130th Welsh Cup Final.

“He has proved himself to be on of the most consistent referees both domestically and internationally."

Jones started refereeing in the Montgomeryshire League in 1998 before progressing to the Mid Wales League and the Huws Gray Alliance, before being appointing to the Welsh Premier League in 2009.