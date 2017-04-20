Monty seek new chief

MONTGOMERY Town have begun their search for a successor to Mike Clare.

Clare resigned as manager several weeks ago with club stalwart Lee Jones taking the reins until the end of the Spar Mid Wales League One season.

A club statement read: “The committee would like to thank Mike for his efforts and enthusiasm and wish him all the best for the future.

“We recognise the difficulties when managing and having to provide a structure necessary to support a team that can compete with rivals and intend to appoint a replacement manager as soon as possible to provide a sound base for the future of the club.”

Applicants are asked to contact secretary Charlie Emberton on 07719723212.