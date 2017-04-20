Record Robins rout sorry Airbus

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Airbus UK Broughton 0

Newtown 7

NEWTOWN proved a class apart from relegated Airbus UK Broughton as Jason Oswell starred in a seven goal rout.

The hosts went into the game already down and pondering life in the second tier next season while the Robins can now look forward to the Europa League play-offs at the end of the league campaign.

Victory was secured within half an hour at the Airfield as the Robins struck three times with a further three goals before the break.

After just six minutes the floodgates opened as Alex Fletcher drilled home after Bailey Jackson’s poor clearance from Ryan Kershaw’s cross.

The Wingmakers briefly rallied as Rhys Deakin steered a header over the bar before Tony Gray headed onto the bar.

However the Robins were soon in the driving seat as defender Kieran Mills-Evans rose to power home a Craig Williams corner.

Top scorer Oswell threatened when denied by home stopper Ryan Neild but the duo went head to head again on 30 minutes and made no mistake.

Newtown looked likely to score with every attack with Oswell volleying over from close range before heading a Kershaw cross wide before Kershaw warmed the palms of Neild with a stinging effort.

However on 38 minutes Newtown were celebrating again when Shane Sutton glanced home Jamie Price’s cross.

Newtown added a fifth before with Oswell stepping up to convert a penalty awarded after being the victim of a high tackle in the box.

Oswell miscued from Nick Rushton’s cross before the relentless Robins celebrated a sixth on the stroke of the break when Ross Stephens cross deceived all and dipped under the bar.

Stephens should have completed his brace early in the second-half only to fire over from close range before Williams volleyed over.

However Oswell would complete his inevitable hat-trick in style with a sensational volley from Fletcher’s 70th minute cross.

A wounded Airbus sought a consolation but to no avail as Newtown eased to their biggest win of the season while breaking a 20 year old record in their best top flight away win.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sutton, Mills-Evans, Price, Stephens, Fletcher (Edwards), Kershaw, Mitchell, Rushton (Kenton), Oswell (Boundford). Subs: Perry, Wells, Cadwallader.

Att – 251