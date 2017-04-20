Heaviest defeat in 15 years leaves Saints stunned

Dafabet Welsh Premier

Bangor City 3

The New Saints 0

TEN man TNS’ dominance over the Citizens ended in spectacular style as Bangor City stormed to victory at Nantporth.

The dismissal of defender Micah Leca near the end of the first-half proved crucial with Bangor pressing their advantage after the break.

City were good value for their first win in 17 attempts against the Oswestry visitors with Henry Jones twice going close inside the opening 10 minutes.

The Saints best chance of the opening spell saw Greg Draper drag agonisingly wide of target on 16 minutes.

Nardiello was denied by a close range save from Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison before the ex-Manchester United youngster seized upon Ryan Pryce’s under hit back pass to round Harrison only for Leca to save the day with a vital block.

Nardiello continued to be the scourge of the Saints defence and was denied from close range again following Dean Rittenburg’s low cross.

However Leca’s afternoon soon came to an abrupt end when earning his marching orders for his bringing down Nardiello on the stroke of half-time.

City punished their hosts indiscretion within five minutes of the second-half with Jones heading home Bradley Jackson’s right wing cross.

Alex Darlington fired over the bar on the hour before the visitors introduced Adrian Cieslewicz and Scott Quigley in a bid to save the game.

However City protected their advantage and almost doubled their lead when Gary Roberts low free-kick tested Harrison on 71 minutes before increasing their advantage moments later when Nardiello swivelled home a Gary Taylor-Fletcher cross.

The Saints miserable afternoon and heaviest league defeat in 15 years was sealed in injury time when Taylor-Fletcher poked home Sion Edwards’ corner.

TNS: Harrison, Pryce, Marriott, Saunders, Jones, Brobbel, Darlington, Mullan, Draper, Routledge, Edwards. Subs: Wycherley, Ashworth, Leca, Quigley, Cieslewicz, Matthews, Parry

Att – 534