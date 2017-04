Women’s Football

LLANFAIR United climbed to third in the North Wales Women’s League with a 3-2 home win over Prestatyn Town.

Elen Pugh gave the hosts a 12th minute lead before a Prestatyn equaliser on 36 minutes.

However two goals in as many minutes from Nora Davies and Gemma Jones restored United’s two goal cushion before the Seasiders reduced the arrears.

With no further goals, United now take on Denbigh Town with the winners reward a second place finish.