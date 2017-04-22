Fly tipper 'named and shamed' by Welshpool Town Council

After being given the go-ahead following legal action a town council is pressing ahead on ‘naming and shaming’ fly tippers.

The problem is a current hot topic amid the reduced opening hours of recycling centres in Newtown and Welshpool.

In Newtown, a huge pile of all sorts of discarded waste was left outside the Potters Recycling depot.

There have been similar scenes across Welshpool, with Welshpool Town Council attempting a crack down, with the street scene cleaners.

Staff will soon be fitted with body cameras, but their latest method has been backed by councillors.

Last month, they decided to seek legal action to name and shame people through the details they leave in discarded bags.

Names of several people have been passed on to Powys County Council (PCC).

Now the council has named a resident who has dumped rubbish, published it and passed it on to the press.

And Clerk Robert Robinson said after legal advice, they will now continue the crackdown.

He said: “After comments on Facebook, people want us to name and shame all, so that is what we will do.

“PCC know what we are doing, they’ve been informed, but they don’t do anything.

“One letter of warning goes out, then another, then it gets no where.

“The officers at PCC are fine, the cabinet members just won’t make decision.

“This is an action we will continue to do, we are preparing to release the names of three more people today.”

The street scene team for the council are continuing to clean up Welshpool, and Mr Robinson said the scheme is working well since taking it over from PCC.

He added: “The town is looking tidier.

“We are finding four or five sacks a day, which we are taking off the streets and trying to tackle things.

“Councillors have backed the naming and shaming action which hopefully will help.

“We will continue to monitor things to stop it from happening.”