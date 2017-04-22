Llanidloes shop fundraising total almost at £40K

X-Angelus Studio and Retail Outlet celebrated 10 years in business with a bonanza birthday party over the Easter weekend.

The weekend raised an impressive £3,000 for charity, bringing the studio’s 10-year fundraising total to £38,000.

Residents of Llanidloes and beyond were treated to a fun packed few days for all the family.

Prices were slashed throughout the studio and retail outlet and customers were treated to cut-price charity tattoos, piercings, a trim at the barbers, and a relaxing manicure with the resident beautician. Customers also had the chance to try their hand at tattooing, with the spectacular ‘tattoo a banana’ competition.

There was plenty for the kids to do too, with an Easter egg hunt, a bouncy castle and inflatable gladiator duel.

Jason and Bex Jones, owners of X-Angelus, said: “We could not believe how many came to join in the fun and wish us well.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped and everyone who has supported us, not just for this weekend but over the last 10 years.”

Funds raised over the weekend are to be shared between Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity and the Royal British Legion.

Plans are already well underway for X-Angelus’ next charity event, Powys Tattoo Convention, on July 8 and 9.

n For more information, contact the studio on 01686 413983.