Llandrindod stole toothpaste and biscuits from store

A man has been fined for stealing toothpaste, chocolate and biscuits from a supermarket.

Alan Stephen Talbot, 52, of Park Terrace, Llandrindod Wells, appeared from custody at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to theft and failing to surrender to bail.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said on March 22, Talbot stole three bars of chocolate, biscuits, pear drops and toothpaste from Tesco in Llandrindod Wells.

He paid for one item, then left the store but was stopped.

He then failed to attend court last week in Llandrindod Wells.

Owain Jones, defending, said his client gave an early guilty plea and it was a simple theft matter.

He said it was of low value and asked for it to be disposed of by a way of a fine.

He added his client suffered with sciatica, but could not obtain a doctor’s note for non attendance at court, as his doctor was away on an Easter break.

Magistrates fined him £50, ordered him to pay Tesco £6 in compensation.

He will pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.