Powys recycling centres' van ban 'absurd'

A politician has branded Powys’ attitude regarding recycling problems ‘absurd’ following a complaint from a resident.

Gwyn Lloyd, of Guilsfield, has taken his van to discard waste at the Potter’s Recycling Centre in Welshpool.

He was turned away because staff said his van was “being used for commercial purposes”.

However Mr Lloyd does not work and his van deposits household waste and has no link to any commercial activities.

People have now been banned from entering the recycling sites with small vans and in response Powys County Council (PCC) has said that in order to make savings, there would be no “dilution” of the policy to accommodate those people who use small vans as their only mode of transport.

Russell George AM attacked the council, saying: “PCC’s inflexibility is absolutely absurd and shows a total lack of common sense.

“One resident explained that he only has access to a small van as his only mode of transport and the council has basically said that it is not their problem and that he won’t be able to access any household recycling centre to dispose of his non-commercial waste.

“My constituent even offered to provide evidence that his vehicle is not insured for commercial purposes but PCC have simply put up a brick wall in front of him.

“It cannot be right that residents are discriminated against for owning a small van for personal use and I would like to see a reversal of this ill-conceived policy which only makes people wonder what they are paying their council tax for if they can’t access the services which are provided by the council.”

Guilsfield resident and election candidate Ian Harrison added: “This is an issue which many people are concerned about, the change of policy makes no sense, and I hope that when we have a new intake of councillors in May, this decision will be reversed.”