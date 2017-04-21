Mid Wales refugee group have returned from an aid trip to France

AFTER a devastating blaze in a Dunkirk refugee camp, Mid Wales Refugee Action volunteers are getting emergency supplies where they are needed.

On Easter weekend, members of Mid Wales Refugee Action took urgently needed sleeping bags, blankets, tents and clothes to refugees in the North of France.

An horrific fire ripped through La Liniere refugee camp in Dunkirk on Monday, April 10, destroying the shelters and kitchens that provided for the basic needs of more than 1,500 people.

An urgent appeal by the organisation has led to a strong community response.

Claire Anthony, one of the members of the group who is delivering the supplies, said: “The people in the camp were already living in a desperate situation, many people have lost the very little they had in the fire.

“We are enormously grateful to the incredible response we have had from our local community in donating so much in such a short space of time.”

The refugee camp was home to people from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria who have escaped war torn areas and journeyed to the North of France in the hope of reaching safety in the UK.

A number of those living in the camps were families with young children and unaccompanied minors.

Since the fire destroyed the camp more than 600 people have gone missing including more than 100 minors.

The local authorities have said they will not allow the camp to continue.

Mid Wales Refugee Action has over the last year organised six trips to the camp, providing volunteers and donations of essential supplies.