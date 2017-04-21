Election re-run in Powys as May calls snap election

Glyn Davies will battle to keep his seat in Montgomeryshire after Prime Minister Theresa May surprised the country by calling a snap election.

The PM announced on Tuesday morning that the country would go to the polls for the second time in two years.

Mrs May, who became Prime Minister last year, said she wants to bring a strong leadership and is hoping that is possible after June 8, when the election will be held.

The polls say the Conservatives will romp home with a majority and Mr Davies will be hoping that is the case in Montgomeryshire.

“It was a surprise when we heard, but I understand why she has done this,” said Mr Davies.

“The other parties are doing everything they can to frustrate the Brexit process and this will be a way to strengthen the working majority.

“I plan to put my name forward and I know something will be decided later in the week.

“I am a lot fitter than I was two years ago and I believe I can carry on for another five years.”

A familiar face will represent the Liberal Democrats, as they look to regain a seat that was once a long standing stronghold for the party.

Jane Dodds, defeated by Tories Mr Davies and Russell George in general and assembly elections in 2015 and 2016, is hoping to make it third time lucky.

She said: “This is an opportunity both locally and nationally.

“People say there is never a good time for a General Election, but there are key issues around at the moment, and the Lib Dems offer a different way.

“We are focussed on the council elections and want to follow that up by a successful General Election campaign.

“We hope to make it third time lucky.”

A spokesperson for UKIP confirmed candidates will sit in both Montgomeryshire and Brecon and Radnorshire.

Plaid Cymru will have a candidate, who has yet to be announced and a Green Party spokesperson confirmed meetings were planned but was not in a position to comment.

No-one was available to comment on behalf of the Labour Party.