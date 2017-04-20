Newtown mother who lost son backs baby deaths review at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A mother left angered at the way her two-day-old son’s death was dealt with nearly four years ago, has welcomed a review into baby deaths at a hospital.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt announced last week that a review into a cluster of deaths under the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will take place.

Back in June 2013, Kate and Andrew Barnett lost their first child, Jenson, who died two days after his birth.

An inquest into Jenson’s death in March 2014 ruled that the injuries he suffered during birth were avoidable.

Explaining the traumatic events, Kate told the County Times: “He was distressed, and after they used forceps they used it in the wrong way.

“He had marks and bruises to the back of his head, and was all floppy.

“He was rushed to the neonatal ward and we didn’t see him for seven hours.

“And we were told he was alive, but there was no life to him and the tubes were taken out two days later.”

Following Jenson’s death, Kate and Andrew received promises and were assured things would change.

But figures have shown at least seven deaths in two years were avoidable and that has angered Kate.

She said: “It does make me very, very angry that nothing has happened.

“We had an apology, were told things would change and were asked to come and see how things had changed but we didn't want to.

“We just wanted no-one else to go through this, but sadly they have.”

Two-and-a-half years ago, Kate gave birth to daughter Isla, but put steps in place to avoid giving birth in Shrewsbury.

And almost four years on from Jenson’s death, Isla knows all about her little brother and he is still firmly in the family’s memories.

Kate added: “I had a planned C Section at Wrexham Hospital and that was planned.

“I would never go to Shrewsbury again, and said I would never give birth there.

Jenson is still very much remembered in our lives.

“We take Isla to see the grave and she knows about him.”