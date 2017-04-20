Cyclist killed on Llandrindod Wells street

A CYCLIST has died in a road traffic collision involving two other vehicles in Llandrindod Wells.

John Edward Owen, aged 67 from Llandrindod Wells died as a result of the collision involving a Peugeot 307, a Ford Fiesta and his bicycle.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 13 at around 7.40pm on Temple Street and an appeal has been made for witnesses.

Next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.

The scene was attended by the Wales Air Ambulance, Police and Fire services.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Jon Williams passed his and the town council’s sympathies to family and friends of Mr Owen.

He said: “It is an awful tragic accident. I’d like to pay respects to the locals who stopped to administer first aid. The air ambulance did a fantastic job landing near the Automobile Palace.

“Our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends. I would like to thank residents who stopped to try and help him in his hour of need and the emergency services.”

Dyfed-Powys Police would particularly like to speak to the two passengers who were in the Peugeot 307 at the time of the incident but left the scene before police arrived.

The road was closed and re-opened at 12.30am on Friday, April 14.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Ceredigion Roads Policing Unit on 101 immediately.