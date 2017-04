JOE Stranks enjoyed a debut to remember for Trewern in midweek.

The recent signing, more accustomed to the oval ball of rugby as a regular with Welshpool, scored a contender for goal of the season with a sensational long range goal in a 5-o win over Llanfechain.

The result boosted the Tigers promotion bid.

See the goal for yourself in the video attached which was recorded and submitted by Tigers supporter Emma Beddoes.