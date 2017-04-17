Blaze destroys garages in Welshpool

A ROW of garages along with several vehicles in Welshpool were destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 15.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Salop road at 9.39pm.

Five fire crews attended from Welshpool, Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin and Montgomery.

Using hose reel jets, main jets and breathing apparatus, the firefighters finished at the scene by 0.04am on Sunday, April 16.

The incident is under investigation by police services, anyone with any information on the incident may call 101.