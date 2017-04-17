Rita says farewell to Llandinam Primary School 'family'

Mrs Griffiths with colleagues and wellwishers at her party. Picture: Robert Parker-Munn.

After 26 years as a teaching assistant at Llandinam Primary School, Mrs Rita Griffiths has been wished a happy retirement by staff and pupils.

A lavish retirement party was held for Mrs Griffiths at Llandinam Village Hall on April 6.

In her speech, Mrs Griffiths said: “There have been ups and downs, we have fought closures three times and won, and got great reports from Estyn.

“The staff work hard to make sure each child gets as much help as possible. It’s been a rough few weeks coming to terms with the fact I won’t be working with these amazing children any more.”

PICTURED: Mrs Griffiths with Llandinam Primary School staff and other wellwishers at her retirement party. Pictured with Mrs Griffiths (front centre) are Sophie Fell, Pippa Pemberton, Darren Williams, Sian Canning, Miss Humphries (Headteacher), Mrs Wood and Mrs Koffer.

