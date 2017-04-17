'Hot tapping' trio jailed after arrests in Llanymynech

Arrests made in Montgomeryshire led to the first conviction in Wales for ‘hot tapping.’

Three people went on trial for the offence and for going equipped to commit ‘hot tapping’, which is extracting a substance from a pipeline without the interruption or emptying the pipe.

On the day of the trial, all three defendants changed their plea to guilty, after being accused of playing a part in the theft of 2,000 litres of diesel following an incident in Pembrokeshire.

Iulian Neascu, 21, was jailed for 21 months for damage to and theft from the pipeline.

Nicolae Petre, 36, and Constantin Dumitescu, 31, were both jailed for nine months for going equipped.

Pleas were changed on the second day of their trial at Swansea Crown Court in March.

Dyfed-Powys Police worked closely with the National Crime Agency, North Wales Police and West Mercia Police to investigate the incident and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which forms part of the national Operation Methane.

Examination of the remote location where the hot tapping occurred led to a number of items of interest, including a receipt that belonged to one of the offenders, being recovered.

The forces were able to work together, and the defendants were stopped on the A483 in Llanymynech, where the arrests were made.

Detective Sergeant Dale Scriven said: “This is a significant outcome for Dyfed-Powys Police and for Wales.

“Not only were we able to secure convictions for going equipped, but for damage and theft from the pipeline.

“We had to work fast in this investigation to catch the offenders before they were able to disappear from our radar.

“A golden nugget was the finding of the receipt at the scene of the crime, along with other items of forensic interest.

“Some excellent Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) work was carried out, which allowed us to track the offenders’ vehicle as they attempted to get away from the scene.

“By tracking the car’s movements and working with our neighbouring police forces, we were then able to stop the car on the A483 in Llanymynech and make the arrests.

“I hope this delivers a clear strong message to anyone else involved in this type of criminality not to come to Dyfed-Powys. We are not an easy option and we will follow all lines of inquiry to catch offenders.”