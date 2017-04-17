Community order for Newtown woman who slapped neighbour

A pregnant woman who slapped her neighbour when he confronted her about shouting at children in the street has been given a community order.

Sheena Butterworth, 29, had pleaded not guilty to assault at a previous hearing but the offence was proven in her absence at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court last week when she failed to appear and she was sentenced on Tuesday.

Three witnesses, including the victim Robert ‘Bobby’ Swann, told the court that the incident, on September 25, was as a result of a dispute between Butterworth’s children and others on the Llys Eglwys estate on Vaynor, Newtown.

Mr Swann, who had been Butterworth’s neighbour for a month before the incident, said: “I was at home when I heard lots of commotion outside and went to see what was going on. She was screaming and shouting at my nephew and other children on the estate – nasty, vile stuff you shouldn’t say to children.

“She was aggressive and irate. She said the children were being cheeky to her, so I said she should have spoken to me. I tried to usher the children away, and as I did so she said, ‘I’ll see you when he’s not around,’ to my nephew.

“I took a few steps towards her, asking if she just made a threat. I told her boyfriend to shut her up and take her home. Then she swung for me with her right arm. All the children were still stood watching.”

Mr Swann denied he had been aggressive towards Butterworth, who had told police she was acting in self defence.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, told the court that Butterworth was interviewed by police and said there had been a fallout between the children.

She claimed that Mr Swann had run over, directly towards her, and she had instinctively hit him away. She told police the witnesses hated her and had conspired against her.

The magistrates found the charge proved and she was sentenced on Tuesday.

Robert Hanratty, defending, said it was not all his client’s hostility that had caused the incident.

Julian Davies, for the probation service, added there had been ongoing issues between the parties for six months and that Butterworth was currently of no fixed abode, after being evicted.

Magistrates made a 12 month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, and made her subject to a restraining order, not to contact Mr Swann. She was ordered to pay £300 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.