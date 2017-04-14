Vote for Newtown heart hero Sam

A Newtown youngster who was born with the left side of his heart not formed properly has been nominated for a Heart Hero Award.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru is asking the community to vote for 12-year-old Sam Galvin in its annual Heart Hero Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate supporters, fundraisers, volunteers and partners who have made an exceptional contribution to the fight for every heartbeat.

Sam has been nominated in the Young Heart Hero award category for his bravery.

Sam was born with Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) which means the left side of his heart did not form correctly during pregnancy and his heart is unable to pump blood around the body effectively.

But Sam does not let his condition get him down. He is always smiling and happy to talk to people about his fight to raise awareness of his condition. Together with his family, Sam also directs people to the BHF for help and support.

Simon Gillespie, chief executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Sam is a perfect example of the extraordinary contribution made by our supporters. Without people like them, we wouldn’t be able to fund life-saving research.

“For over 50 years we’ve pioneered research that has transformed the lives of millions of people living with heart disease. But heart and circulatory disease still kills more than one in four people in the UK, stealing them away from their families and loved ones.

“To vote for Sam, visit the website www.bhf.org.uk/wales”

Shortlisted nominees will be put on the BHF website on April 21. Winners will be announced at the Heart Hero Awards at the Supporter Day 2017 in Swansea. To attend your local Supporter Day register at bhf.org.uk/conferences.