Men jailed over Llandrindod Wells caravan theft

TWO men have been jailed for stealing a caravan worth £2,500 from a Llandrindod Wells man last year.

Edward Carl Smith, 55, and Paul Andrew Williams, 31, pleaded not guilty to the theft of a caravan from Adam Piekarski when they appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

They also denied stealing parts of a trailer belonging to Tom Underhill, relating to the same date, October 10, 2016.

Smith and Williams, both from Rhymney in Gwent, reappeared at the court for their trial on March 31. On the day, the pair changed their pleas to guilty.

They were back in the dock on Wednesday, April 5, when they were both handed prison sentences of 20 weeks.

The court heard that the offence was aggravated as it was pre-planned, and both Smith and Williams had previous convictions.

They were each also told to pay £75 compensation and a £115 surcharge.