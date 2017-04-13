Fly tipping shame at Newtown recycling centre

Fly tipping in Powys will get “worse, and worse, and worse,” unless the council acts, according to a councillor.

Last weekend, mounds of rubbish were tipped outside Potter’s Recycling Centre in Newtown, including items such as office chairs, televisions, a mattress and a freezer.

The rubbish continued to grow, and comes on the back of the Powys County Council (PCC) cut backs, which means the site is closed for four days a week.

County Councillor Joy Jones held a meeting with council officers on Monday and understands their situation, but believes something has to be done to stop the problem that is not just isolated to Newtown.

She said: “If nothing happens, this will get worse and worse and worse.

“It is not going to go away and people are concerned, there is fly tipping everywhere.

“I understand there is a lack of money but Powys needs to act in some way even changing the days, closing on a Thursday and opening on a Friday, would help.

“I was so disappointed to see that Potters didn’t remove any of the dumped rubbish that had been left by their gates, leaving the area in chaos.

“The residents living on Wern ddu lane were left with this dreadful mess on their doorsteps.”

Following a meeting with Council Leader Barry Thomas and portfolio holder for recycling Cllr John Powell, Cllr Jones was promised Potter’s would remove all the fly tipping rubbish.

She was also informed Potters will be upgrading their CCTV and the council has now made a promise to keep track of the situation.

However, Powys Council explained there would be no increasing hours of opening, due to no money being available, and said there were still more savings it has to make.

Cllr Jones also explained other residents’ concerns, such as filling cars up to find it closed, or being turned away as rubbish was in the wrong vehicle.

She is now urging people to refrain from fly tipping in the future.

She added: “My message is not to fly tip, because it is causing problems and it will cause problems for you too.

“The council will fine people and it will be at people’s expense if they do choose to fly tip.”

Nigel Brinn, Powys County Council’s head of highways, transport and recycling, said: “With any change in service there will be a period while residents adapt, but there is still no excuse for flytipping which is an illegal activity.

“We are working with our contractor to ensure that any waste is not left to accumulate at the site when it is closed and we will take enforcement action against any offenders.

“Short-term disruption is to be expected with these recent changes but we would anticipate they will reduce over the coming weeks once people get used to the new opening days of the centre. We will of course continue to monitor the sites for any ongoing issues.”