Changes on the way for Welshpool's controversial one way system

Six years after it was introduced and following numerous calls for it to be scrapped, big changes are finally being made to Welshpool’s controversial one-way system.

The system was put in place in 2011, but months after it was introduced, problems began and residents vented their anger.

Over the years politicians and councillors have held meetings with a view to making changes and ministers have made site visits.

Cars have been damaged and accidents have occurred on the system.

After years of pushing changes are due to happen, according to a letter from Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure Ken Skates to County Cllr Graham Breeze.

Broad Street will be reduced to single lane traffic and new parking arrangements will be made.

The Government is still investigating Welshpool Town Council’s proposals to return Brook Street and Union Street to two way traffic.

Councillor Breeze says he wrote to the Cabinet Secretary after being inundated by residents, concerned about safety on Broad Street.

In his response Mr Skates said: “As part of the investigations a study into the parking and crossing arrangements on Broad Street has been completed and I have asked my officials to take forward the recommendations of the report.

“This comprises the detailed design of single lane running on Broad Street, improvements to parking arrangements and the provision of a controlled pedestrian crossing adjacent to the Town Hall.

“The study into the one-way system at Welshpool is ongoing. This includes the consideration of converting Brook Street to two-way traffic. The report will be available in the Spring.

“The works to improve the pedestrian crossing facility at the junction of Jehu Road and High Street have been completed.

“The improvements to the traffic signals at Morrison’s junction on Berriew Road and at The Cross have also been completed.”

The news was welcomed by Cllr Breeze, who said: “The study was put in place by Edwina Hart when she was Minister for Economy, Science and Transport after she visited Welshpool.

“In two-lane format Broad Street is a nightmare for both motorists and pedestrians and it is nothing short of a miracle that no-one has been killed.

“The system is flawed and it is fantastic news that the Government has listened to the people of Welshpool.

“Introducing a one-lane system will improve safety, increase short-term parking facilities and put an end to the double parking.

“The controlled crossing is an absolute must to stop pedestrians taking their lives into their own hands every time they try to cross the road.”

In July 2015 Welshpool Town Council voted unanimously to press for Brook Street and Union Street to return to a two-way system.

The council surveyed homes and business in the streets and adjoining streets and found that 78 per cent were in favour of the proposal.

The council says the change would reduce Broad Street and High Street traffic, remove the bottleneck situation alongside the new NFU building and improve pedestrian crossing.

In a door to door survey carried out in 2012 of 897 households 85 per cent were in favour of the streets returning to a two-way system and there was a similar response from a public meeting.

Cllr Breeze added: “I am also delighted that the investigation into Brook Street and Union Street is ongoing. When homes and businesses were surveyed 78 per cent said they wanted the road returning to a two-way system and Welshpool Business Forum also supported the proposal.”