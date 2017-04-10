Roll up! Roll up! Calling all bands and singer-songwriters: applications for Green Man Rising 2017 are now open! Our annual contest is looking for the festival headliners of the future, providing a platform for the best emerging artists to shout loudly about their music. Think you’ve got what it takes?



One deserving champion wins the chance to wow the Green Man crowds from our majestic Mountain Stage alongside the likes of PJ Harvey, Ryan Adams and Future Islands.



Rising is completely FREE to enter – all the details are online here: gmfe.st/rising

Here's how it works:

Acts submit a photo, short bio and some links to their music on whatever platform they choose.

A panel of prestigious tastemakers, blogs and influencers all listen through the long-list. These guys know their stuff, and if you’re good enough, they’ll pick you as one of our 20 semi-finalists.

Each music buff will then rank their six favourites from the shortlist. The six most popular acts across everybody's choices will be invited to play our Rising Final at The Camden Assembly on Weds the 5th of July.



At the final, bands will be heard by more of music’s elite – in the past we’ve had reps from Domino Records, Moshi Moshi, Beggars, Bella Union, Mojo Magazine and of course Green Man!



The winner of the live contest will open Green Man’s Mountain Stage Friday 18th August, while the other finalists will appear on the Green Man Rising stage throughout the weekend.



The deadline is the 31st May, so get your act together – our music maestros can’t wait to hear your stuff!





Rising is made possible because of invaluable support from Cyngor Celfyddydau Cymru | Arts Council of Wales and the Green Man Trust.