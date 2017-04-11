You know Greenman turns 15 this year, right?

Everything’s coming together in the run up to our massive mountainous birthday bash, and these new additions to our line-up are set to make it even moreSPECTACULAR!

We’re overflowing with excitement about our THURSDAY NIGHT headliners, the almighty RIDE. The shoegaze LEGENDS will be blowing FAR OUT away with their dreamy alt-rock soundscapes, fresh from the release of 'Weather Diaries' – their first album in 21 years. We can't wait to see what they've got up their sleeves! They played their first show in fifteen years last year, we couldn’t be more happy to finally welcome Lift To Experience!

Elsewhere on our line-up, psych yourself for the psychedelic garage rock of ALLAH-LAS, the lo-fi indie-pop of Spanish quartet HINDS and the late-night hypnotic electro beats of DANIEL AVERY. PLUS we've bagged D.D DUMBO, CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON, THE MATTSON 2 and a whole host of other Green Man delights. They join our already MASSIVE line-up alongside PJ HARVEY, RYAN ADAMS, FUTURE ISLANDS and THE SHINS.

It's going to be the biggest party the Black Mountains has ever seen... You’re very welcome.

Just announced for Green Man 2017: Ride (THURS NIGHT HEADLINER), Allah-Las, Hinds, Daniel Avery, D.D Dumbo, Charlotte Day Wilson, The Mattson 2, Adam Torres, Chelou, Cobalt Chapel, Toby Hay, Stevie Parker, Tom Hickox, Jae Tyler, Brooke Bentham, Madonnatron, Bess Atwell AND LOADS MORE.



By night, our Far Out area will become a utopia of otherworldly pleasures, courtesy of our pals at CHAI WALLAHS. Those guys know how to throw a party: Mercury-nominated cosmic jazz trio THE COMET IS COMING, poet, novelist, musician and lecturer described as the leader of the black avant-garde in Britain ANTHONY JOSEPH, the return of genre-defying noisemakers BROKEN BRASS ENSEMBLE and infectious West African vibes from Ghana via Sheffield 9-piece K.O.G. & THE ZONGO BRIGADE are among the performers set to rock your world after dark. Diplomats of Sound will also be DJing between a further 35 plus acts!

The Comet is Coming, Anthony Joseph, K.O.G. & The Zongo Brigade, Abstract Orchestra, Mammal Hands, Horseman & The Uppercut Band, Broken Brass Ensemble, Honeyfeet, Soccer96, Liam Bailey, Harleighblu, Fat Suit, Lakuta, Time for T, DOJO, Sola Rosa Soundsystem, Manu Delago & Pete Josef, Me and My Friends, Tokio, Vojta, Ash Walker, Solomon O.B, Kioko, The True Strays, Olah Bliss, Holly Holden y Su Banda, The Schmoozenbergs, The Bleedin’ Noses, Yumi & The Weather AND Diplomats of Sound DJ

