Robins and Seasiders given 60 days to meet criteria

MID Wales' two leading football clubs face a race against time to secure their Dafabet Welsh Premier status after receiving conditional licenses from the Football Association of Wales (FAW) today.

The FAW Club Licensing First Instance Body met in Cardiff to consider UEFA and Domestic Licence applications for the 2017/18 season.

Twelve clubs applied for a UEFA licence with 17 applying for a domestic licence, a criteria for membership of the Welsh Premier.

The licence recognises: Sporting, Youth and Coaching, Infrastructure, Legal, Personnel and Administration, Financial and Codes of Practice.

Despite well documented financial problems and surviving a HMRC winding up order earlier in the season, Huws Gray Alliance champions Prestatyn Town satisfied all criteria.

Meanwhile South Wales League One side Barry Town Unuted also passed for a second successive year.

All existing Dafabet Welsh Premier League clubs were awarded a domestic licence with Bangor City given 60 days to satisfy UEFA licence criteria.

Meanwhile Aberystwyth Town and Newtown were granted conditional licenses and given 60 days to replace a vacant coaching position with someone who holds the appropriate qualification.

Clubs who have been refused a licence by the First Instance Body have 10 days to submit an appeal with an appeals bopdy meeting in Cardiff on April 21.

Following today’s meeting, the independent First Instance Body has decided on the following:



FAW Domestic Licence and UEFA Licence for 2017/18 Season (10 clubs)

Aberystwyth Town

Bala Town

Bangor City

Cardiff Met University

Carmarthen Town

Cefn Druids

Gap Connah’s Quay

Newtown

Llandudno

The New Saints



FAW Domestic Licence for 2017/18 Season (six clubs)

Airbus UK Broughton

Rhyl FC

Barry Town Utd

Caernarfon Town

Flint Town United

Prestatyn Town



Refused FAW Domestic Licence for 2017/18 Season

Haverfordwest County

Withdrawn Applications

Buckley Town

Conwy Borough

Porthmadog

Penybont

Port Talbot Town

Risca United

Full story: http://www.faw.cymru/en/news/prestatyns-promotion-confirmed-following-licence-success/