Thomas treble gives Llanfair case of the Blues

WILL Thomas completed a hat-trick as Caersws overcame Llanfair United 3-1 at the Recreation Ground on Wednesday.

The hosts led thanks to Thomas' early brace before Ben Jones reduced the arrears early in the second-half for United.

Thomas struck again to complete his hat-trick but the hosts evening was marred by Lance Jones' dismissal for violent conduct.

Meanwhille an Adam Jenkins hat-trick inspired a return to form for Guilsfield who demolished high flying Gresford Athletic at Clos Mytton.

The visitors looked on course for another victory when John Wills beat Dave Littleford from 18 yards.

Within five minutes though Jack Jones tame back pass was pounced upon by Jenkins who rounded Mike Platt to level.

And 10 minutes before the break Guilsfield had turned the game on it's head, as Chris Cathrall cut inside to lash into the to corner from 25 yards for his second goal in as many games.

Then within 10 second half-minutes, Danny Barton's side took the game out of Athletic's reach.

First former Newtown keeper Platt spilled a Robbie James header, and Jenkins bundled the re-bound home, before Jake Cook fed Jenkins, and he beat the keeper at the near post to claim the match ball.

Andy Ford twice glanced over from good positions, before subsitute Aaron Edwards flicked home Stuart Rogers' right wing cross to complete the scoring.

Meanwhile Borth United maintained their Spar Mid Wales League Two title bid with a 2-0 win over Aberystwyth University courtesy of goals from Ryan Davies and Liam Berner.

Churchstoke thrashed Presteigne 7-2 in their best display of the season.

Early goals from Max McLaughlin and a 25 yard thunderbolt from Omer Ali Bozdag put the Marketmen two goals ahead early on before Matt Strangwood and Ioan Hughes strikes restored parity.

A dominant second half saw Churchstoke march to an emphatic win with two goals from Neil Yapp while McLaughlin completed his brace with Aidan Oakley and a Josh McGlynn penalty settling a one sided contest.