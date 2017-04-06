League chiefs quit CWFA in protest

TWO long serving administrators have quit the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) which was accused of being run like a ‘dictatorship’.

The attack was led by Bernie Jones of Newtown, a servant to the game for more than half a century as Montgomeryshire League secretary and CWFA assistant referees secretary.

Jones was supported by Montgomeryshire League chairman Terry Foulkes who has also quit the area association which he served as vice chairman.

The pair were left angered following the CWFA fine imposed on the Montgomeryshire League earlier in the season after fielding fixtures on the same day the Welsh national team had a fixture.

The CWFA fined the league £1,000 and £50 costs with £800 of the fine suspended for two years.

Speaking to the County Times, Jones attacked the association for the “dictatorial” way they handled the case.

Jones said: “I have resigned because I no longer have any respect for the some of the officers on the CWFA. The way this was handed was dictatorial and the way the league was treated unacceptable.”

Jones insisted the final straw had been the CWFA’s refusal to allow the Montgomeryshire League’s case to be mitigated.

“We’re trying to do the best for football, but I went to the meeting where the decision was made, and wasn’t even allowed to speak,” said Jones. “It was a disgraceful way for the league to be treated.”

Jones also hit out at CWFA councillors who he accused of only showing up for cup finals.

“Earlier this month an Emrys Morgan Cup semi-final was played in Newtown, one of the CWFA’s major competitions, but not one member of the CWFA, attended,” said Jones.

Terry Foulkes shared Jones’ anger and insisted the CWFA needed reform.

“The problems we have highlighted over some time have not been dealt with by the CWFA and left us with little choice other than resign from the association,” said Foulkes.

CWFA secretary David Hinton-Jones defended councilllor attendance.

Jones said: “The CWFA is a small body and there will be occasions when we are unable to attend at a game we would normally expect to attend.

“However I am concerned at the lack of respect for officers and suggestion that problems highlighted not dealt with.

“I’m not sure what these problems are but we have addressed the cross border issue in a positive way and negotiated directly with the FA to achieve a solution to those problems which directly benefits the Montgomeryshire League.

“The new return substitutions rule was welcomed and voted for by many clubs and we have re-invigorated interest in the Regions Cup with positive feedback from players

“At junior level we have led the way with safeguarding standards and we are about to launch the girls football development plan for Central Wales.

“As with all areas in Wales there is a problem with referee recruitment and we are working closely with the FAW to recruit.”

Hinton-Jones paid tribute the departing pair and agreed their resignations represented a loss to the association.

“I know they have been hurt by the developments which saw the Montgomeryshire League fined for playing matches on the same day as the national team, but I would point out that the league was informed that it could appeal the decision of the disciplinary panel to the FAW if it felt it had been unfairly treated but chose not to do so.

CWFA chairman Will Lloyd Williams added: “On a personal level I will miss them both very much as I have worked alongside them for many years.”