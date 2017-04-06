Davies celebrates first win of season

CHAZ Davies celebrated his first victory of the World Superbike (WSBK) season in Spain last weekend.

The Presteigne ace endured a contrasting weekend which began with setting a new qualifying record on the Motorland Aragon track only to crash on the final lap of race one.

However Davies remained undeterred and stormed to victory in race two, ending Kawasaki rider and defending WSBK champion Jon Rea's 100 per cent start to the season.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati star insisted the weekend showed the team could compete with Kawasaki over a season.

Davies laid down the marker by setting the the pace in final practice with his time of one minute 49.319 seconds clinching pole position while beating Tom Sykes of Kawasaki’s time of 1min 49.374secs set last year.

Davies and Rea would be embroiled in a personal duel throughout race one before the Welsh star fell from the lead on the penultimate lap as the Irishman prevailed.

Davies was forced to start from 10th on the grid in race two and initially struggled to carve his way through the pack due to grip problems and high winds.

However Davies soon found his rhythm and overtook Rea, holding off several overtake attempts, before crossing the line for an emotional victory.

Davies insisted neither he or Ducati could rest on their laurels in their pursuit of the WSBK title.

“The whole weekend has been difficult, from start to finish, so it was really important to cap it with a win, especially after the race one disappointment,” said Davies.

“We were confident our bike would be fast at Aragon, but it wasn't easy at all out there and our main rivals seem relatively comfortable so we know there's still work to do in many areas.

“We suffered a bit with grip early on. Also, the wind was really strong. It kept pushing me away from corners and in the last lap I got caught by a gust going into turn five and I missed a backshift, going a bit wide, but we still managed to finish in front.

“We're competitive but it's still not enough, so we need to keep working to improve. Testing will be very important for us but, for now, we're going to enjoy this victory.”