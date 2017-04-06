Powell heads to Poland targeting judo medal

NATALIE Powell will help form the 11 strong British squad which travels to Poland for the 2017 European Judo Championships.

The championships will be held in Warsaw from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23 with the British squad comprising of experienced internationals and debutants.

Last year British Judo had its best return from the European Championships in a decade with Powell’s bronze one of the highlights.

Now the Beulah star will bid to improve on 2016 in the women’s under 78kg category

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “We had a really successful championships in Kazan last year and with the team we’ve selected, I’m confident that we can challenge for medals once again.”

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist for Wales in 2014 and bronze medallist at the 2016 European Championships, Powell finished seventh at the 2016 Rio Games.

Powell returned to competition with fifth place at the 2017 Dusseldorf Grand Prix and seventh at the Paris Grand Slam.