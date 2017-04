THE Price sisters of Llandrindod Wells continue to make waves across the ‘Pond’ with the teenagers making headlines for Mississippi University last weekend.

Rhianwedd and Ffion (right) both claimed seasons bests at the 1500m in the Florida Keys competition with Rhianwedd dominating the race and crossed the line in the winning time of 4:13.84 while Ffion finished seventh, clocking 4:20.61.