Lee targets success with two entries in Grand National

PRESTEIGNE'S Kerry Lee has high hopes for Saturday’s Randox Grand National as she takes two horses to Aintree for the marque race of the season.

After a successful Cheltenham Festival, with James Potter owned Top Gamble coming fourth in the Champion Chase, the trainer is targeting more success in her second season.

In total, Lee will have five runners across the three days at Aintree, with two going in the standout race, at 5.15pm on Saturday.

And despite admitting it is the most unpredictable of races, Lee is hopeful of success with Goodtoknow and Bishop’s Road, both priced at 66/1 earlier this week.

Goodtoknow won second to last time out, but pulled up on his last outing, with Jamie Moore on board Bishop’s Road, whose last victory came at Haydock in early 2016.

Lee told the County Times: “We’ve been really pleased with how they have been, for three months now we have been working them towards this race.

“Goodtoknow just got in as 39th earlier in the week, we have hopes for both of them and they’ve both looked good at home.

“They’ve schooled well, it is a top track at Aintree.

“It is such an unpredictable race, but you’ve got to be in it to win it.”

On Thursday, Lee’s first runner will come in the form of 14/1 shot Gino Trail in the Red Rum Handicap chase.

The Jan Smith owned horse won on it’s last outing at Ludlow, and has finished in the top two in it’s last six races.

On Friday, both Top Gamble, 28/1, and Kylemore Lough, 10/1, will battle it out for Melling Chase.

Both have decent form going into the race, and Lee said there is nothing to choose between them.

She added: “Top Gamble steps up slightly in this one, but noth have been looking really good at home.

“It is a hot race for Aintree, and there is nothing to choose between either of them.”