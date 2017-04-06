Guilsfield re-brand for 2017 cricket season

Published date: 06 April 2017 |
Published by: Gavin Grosvenor
Read more articles by Gavin Grosvenor

 

GUILSFIELD and Llandrinio Cricket Club will make its debut in division four of the forthcoming Henshalls Shropshire Cricket League.

The club, previously known as Guilsfield and based at the village’s Community Centre ground, have now re-branded ahead of the new season in division four.

Meanwhile the draw for the first round of the Shropshire Senior Slam has paired Newtown at home to local rivals Montgomery on Thursday, May 25.

Llanidloes will travel to Pontesbury in the first round of the Shropshire Junior Slam on Thursday, May 18.

  • See full story in the County Times

