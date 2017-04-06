Davies takes a silver`

ANDY Davies maintained his push for the Commonwealth Games with a top three finish in last weekend’s Vitality Liverpool Half Marathon.

The Newtown long distance runner represented Wales in the last Commonwealth Games in Scotland three years ago and has targeted a place on the plane to Australia’s Gold Coast next year.

Davies ended the event in second place with a time of 1:07:14, behind winner Dejene Gezimu by two seconds but over a minute clear of third place in a field of more than 5,000 runners.