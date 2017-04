A SIDECAR duo from Montgomeryshire has maintained their dominance of the sport by being crowned ACU British champions for a third consecutive year.

Llanidloes’ David Williams and Simon Brown of Caersws enjoyed a stellar campaign, achieving wins at the Welsh Two Day Enduro, Powys Enduro and Brechfa Enduro to increase their combined British titles to 10.

Both expressed thanks to supporters and with Brown now retiring a new passenger is being sought to join Williams for 2017.