Roosters and Llanfair face survival acid tests

PENRHYNCOCH must lift themselves from their gloom for the crunch clash at Mold Alexandra on Saturday.

A three point deduction, coupled with defeat at Holyhead Hotspur in the league and injury to Sion Meredith was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Aberaeron in the semi-finals of the Central Wales Cup in midweek.

Goals from Sion Clark and Mattie Davies proved enough for the Seasiders while leaving Penrhyn to pick themselves up for the relegation six pointer at Mold.

"It seems that everything is conspiring against us,” said manager Gari Lewis. “We're staring down the barrel but we have to pick ourselves up for what is going to be a massive game at Mold.

“We've got it all to do, we may need some favours from other teams, and it's tough at the moment."

Llanfair United travelled to Caersws in midweek, still buoyant from their own victory over Mold last weekend and targeting derby victory to boost their survival bid ahead of the arrival of champions Prestatyn Town on Saturday.

United are now off the foot of the table with games in hand on their rivals but with the bottom four expected to be relegated still need seven points to climb to 12th spot and safety while relying on their rivals form.

Meanwhile Guilsfield host Porthmadog in an end of season dead rubber with neither side having anything left to play for but pride in the league this season.

The Guils welcomed third placed Gresford Athletic to Clos Mytton on Wednesday night with the hosts looking to take the positives from a 4-2 defeat at Prestatyn Town last weekend.

However Guilsfield will be sweating on the fitness of defender Robbie James and midfielder Stuart Rogers.