Saints and Quay meet yet again

THE New Saints face Gap Connahs Quay for the sixth time this season tonight (Friday).

Having followed up their earlier Nathaniel MG Cup victory over the Deesiders with JD Welsh Cup semi-final triumph last weekend the New Saints go into the game as overwhelming favourites.

However coach Craig Harrison refused to rest on his laurels, insisting Connahs Quay would be out for revenge tonight.

“Whatever happens on Friday, Connah’s Quay are going to be very competitive,” said Harrison. “They work hard, they have a long throw and set-plays are going to feature.

“They’re very aggressive, but it’s important we defend properly and worry about ourselves, which we showed in the semi-final where we dominated from start to finish.”

Harrison was delighted with the semi-final victory which kept TNS on target for the treble with just Bala Town standing between them and ultimate glory in the April 30 final.

“It was a good result and a good performance,” said Harrison. “We controlled the possession on a fantastic pitch which we embraced. All three of our goals were well-worked, good team goals and great finishes.

“In a Welsh Cup semi-final, it’s all about the result but we knew if we got our performance right, we’d win the game.”

Winger Adrian Cieslewicz is expected to recover from the cramp which saw him substituted late on last weekend with Harrison naming a full squad.