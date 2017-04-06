Town targeting licence

NEWTOWN Football Club expect to attain a domestic license when the Football Association of Wales (FAW) meet this week

The license, which incorporates financial, infrastructure and ground standards, is part of the criteria for membership of the Welsh Premier with all current and aspiring members requiring a domestic license to be accepted into the top flight.

The independent first instance body meet this week before an appeals body meets on April 21 when the final decisions regarding promotion and relegation will be made.

Secretary Owen Durbridge said: “We now have to wait for the outcome of the First Instance Body but there shouldn’t be a problem.”