Courtyard is taking its 2017 Welsh beer festival to King's Cross

This May bank holiday, Welsh music festival organiser Green Man returns to King’s Cross in London with a beast of a beer festival.

From Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29, over 100 of the best Welsh beers and ciders from independent breweries will be on offer.

A host of musical talent will be performing, with eight bands on each day.

Pinegrove are to top the party with their country-rock sounds, along with Swedish act Dungen and Dutch Uncles. Also performing are Bill Ryder-Jones and Huw Stephens.

Tickets are available at www.courtyard2017.com