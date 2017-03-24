Meifod is battling to save its only pub from shock closure

A village community is rallying to save its much-loved pub after its shock closure was announced last week.

The Kings Head in Meifod, which is being run by temporary caretaker landlords on behalf of Admiral Taverns, will close its doors on Saturday, March 25.

The closure has shaken the close-knit community, with many residents calling for a reversal of the decision.

Others have called for a meeting to see what can be done to save the pub, even offering their time for free to complete any works needed to secure its future.

“There are many tradespeople in the village who have indicated that they would work for cost,” said resident Katherine Gilmour.

“The pub, as you can imagine, is central to village life and the present tenants, Elizabeth and Graham, have worked hard to build up the trade and to offer events which appeal to a wide range of customers.

Another resident, Amy Jones, is also concerned about the closure. She said: “This pub in Meifod is the hub of the village, a place where locals young and old come together.

“Closing the pub would inevitably change the community spirit that we proudly have in the village and would, I fear, leave many residents, especially the older generation who live alone, completely isolated as there is nowhere else for us to go.

“The pub has been a long standing feature of the village and over the years has been through peaks and troughs. But in recent months, since Elizabeth has been running the pub, new life has been breathed into the place with quiz nights and good food being offered, and we feel that it is thriving.”

Many locals have contacted Admiral Taverns to share their concerns.

Resident Bronwen Roberts said: “The pub is geographically and metaphorically central to the village.

“I wish to say that the current landlady and landlord have been making a valiant effort to encourage more people to go to the pub with a range of events to encourage a wide range of customers.

“I have been a regular attendee of the coffee mornings held there on alternate Thursdays and have enjoyed them greatly.

“I am sure you would find residents of the village and surrounding area would be very willing to come up with a plan to save – and improve – the Kings Head.”

Helen Cox also contacted Admiral, saying: “I should like to add my name and my family’s name to the list of those who wish to see it continue to trade, or at the very least be able to meet and discuss the merits of keeping it open and what that will mean in terms of refurbishments needed.

“I have come to know and very much like the latest licensee, Elizabeth, and she and her husband have galvanised both the pub and the village with their ideas and friendliness.”

Despite the pleas, Admiral Taverns has not relented and will be going ahead with the closure this weekend.

Neal Barnes, from Admiral Taverns, said: “From time to time we have to review where a pub fits within our portfolio.

“Unfortunately, we do not believe the Kings Head has a long-term future as a part of our business and as such we will be putting the pub on the market for sale over the coming weeks.”