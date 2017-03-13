Draw Your Mum 2017: When will your child's picture be published in the County Times?

HUNDREDS of wonderful pictures of mums across Powys are appearing in your County Times.
We are publishing Draw Your Mum pull-outs, the first on Thursday, March 16 and the second on Thursday, March 23, editionised across our three titles.
If you miss the chance to purchase the County Times, back copies can be ordered by ringing 0800 612 0888.
You can order a whole range of gifts using your child's drawing in the County Times by visiting www.yourpapershop.co.uk
To find out when your child's picture will be appearing in the County Times, here is our breakdown of primary schools:
Thursday, March 16
Newtown & Express edition:
Treowen
Abermule
Gynradd Carno
Ladywell Green
Ysgol Cedewain
Halfren
Brynllywarch Hall
Dafydd Llwyd
Rhiw Bechan
Maesyrhandir
Penygloddfa
St Mary's
Montgomeryshire & Express edition:
Churchstoke
Bro Hyddgen
Forden
Chirbury
Ardwyn
Castle Caerinion
Llanfair Caerinion
Arddleen
Dyffryn Banw
Llanbrynmair
Gungrog
Leighton
Llanidloes
Guilsfield
Buttington
Maesydre
Llanerfyl
Pennant
Meifod
Glantwymyn
Oldford
Radnorshire Gazette edition:
Llanfinangel
Llanbister
Llandrindod Wells (Trefonnen)
Dolafon
Irfon Valley
Franksbridge
Llandrindod Wells (Cefnllys)
Bedstone
Presteigne
Newbridge On Wye
Builth Wells
Rhayader
Knighton
Thursday, March 23
All editions:
Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon
Ysgol Llanelwedd
Ysgol Pontrobert
Ysgol Caersws
Ysgol Llandinam
Ysgol Llanfechain
Llanfyllin
St Martins
Gobowen
Llansantffraid