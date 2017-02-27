Legendary British pop artist donates piece of art to Llanfyllin Workhouse

Legendary British pop artist Sir Peter Blake has donated a piece of art to Llanfyllin Workhouse.

The Arrival of Smart Meters is one of his most unusual pictures and depicts the growing use of the equipment which is set to be offered to every house in the UK by 2020 to bring an end to estimated bills.

It will be presented to Impact Arts, a charity which helps people and communities transform their lives through creativity and the arts, and is one in a series of just 30 signed prints.

Sir Peter Blake said: “I took inspiration for my latest work from the artist Saul Steinberg, who gave new meaning to everyday objects. In this case the smart meters suggested little bodies to me, so I turned them into people, symbolising the installers who are fitting the meters into every home in Great Britain.

“I love that something that can be seen as rather workaday is being introduced with art, and Arrival of the Smart Meters is an interesting way of highlighting its national significance.”

Fiona Dorin, director at Impact Arts said: “Llanfyllin Workhouse is delighted and honoured to have been chosen to house this original print by Sir Peter Blake. Our gallery, Oriel y Dolydd, is becoming known for high quality temporary exhibitions and we are looking to build up a permanent collection over time in this fine historic building.

“The theme of the print, celebrating the arrival of smart meters, reflects our own aim to respect the environment. We look forward to displaying it to the public.”