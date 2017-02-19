Man honoured for 70 years of loyal service to Newtown Silver Band

A man has been honoured for 70 years of loyal service to Newtown Silver Band.

Alan Breeze enjoyed a surprise presentation at The Monty Club, for the service he has given since joining way back in 1947.

He joined when a number of players had returned from serving in the armed forces and his first competition with the band was in 1950 in Denbigh, where Newtown Band, under the baton of Mr AR Corfield, was awarded two first prizes.

In 1957, conducted by Mr Harry Leach, the band was awarded first prize at Old Colwyn Contest, with the adjudicator being most impressed by the faultless performance of Alan Breeze on soprano cornet.

The band also qualified for the National Finals of Great Britain in 1958.

In 1970 the band won the Ifton Colliery Open Band Contest with Alan being highly praised for his outstanding performance and he was awarded the best soloist of the day.

Under the present conductor, Mr Steve Edwards, Alan has played with Newtown Silver Band in the finals of the British Brass Band Championships representing Wales on six occasions, appearing in the Albert Hall and at other prestigious venues around Britain.

During the presentation evening, the Newtown Silver Band, conducted by Mr Steve Edwards, took everyone on a 70 year journey of Alan’s time in the band with appropriate music from each decade and a series of slides and narration by the chairman, Mr David Evans.

Mrs Helen Bennet, band president, introduced the musical items and presented Alan with a trophy in recognition and appreciation of 70 years of loyal service to the band.

Mr David Wilson, a past member of the band, read a poem composed by him for the occasion and presented a framed copy to Alan.

Tributes were also received via video messages from Beaumaris Band, The Cory Band and Black Dyke Band.

A few tributes paid were: “Seventy years service is a remarkable and an outstanding achievement.

“Alan never fails to turn up for rehearsals or engagements and has missed only one competition in the last 70 years and this was due to illness.

“He always sets an example to others and is such an inspiration to all at Newtown Band.

“Alan has not only served the band as a player, but was a committee member and secretary for many years.

“He has also served on the Friends of the Band committee and has worked tirelessly to raise funds.

“Alan was also the band librarian for a number of years. He is a truly dedicated, committed and loyal bandsman, much loved and respected by all members of the band.”

During the evening, flowers were presented to Alan’s wife, Margaret, who has also been a terrific support and past member of the band.

Good wishes were expressed to this special couple for their forthcoming 60th wedding anniversary.