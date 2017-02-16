Elderly man dies after being hit by a car in Knighton

The scene of the accident

An elderly man has died after being hit by a car in Knighton this morning.

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street at around 10.25am after reports of a collision.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

"Ambulance crews were also at the scene but unfortunately an elderly man sustained fatal injuries."

An ambulance service spokesperson added: "We were called at about 10.25 to reports that a man had been hit by a car on Bridge Street, Knighton.

"The Wales air ambulance and two emergency ambulances attended the scene."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101.

As of 4pm, the road remains closed with emergency services still at the scene.